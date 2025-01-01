Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher multi-purpose floor cleaner bottle with yellow label, featuring a person cleaning indoors with a mop.

    Universal Hard Floor Detergent RM536

    Part number: 6.295-944.0

    Universal detergent for through cleaning for all hard floors. Removes run marks for streak-free results. With moisture protection to guard against swelling of the floors and with a lemon scent.

