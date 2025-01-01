Free Shipping Over €50
Country: Ireland
Part number: 6.295-941.0For thorough and gentle cleaning, refreshing and care of varnished wooden floors. With effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. With a fresh lemon scent.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight (kg)
0.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
65 x 65 x 210
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas
Sealed Wood Detergent RM534