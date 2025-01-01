Shop Spring Deals!

    Kärcher Sealed Wood Floor Cleaner bottle with label showing a woman cleaning a wooden floor in a kitchen setting.

    Sealed Wood Detergent RM534

    Part number: 6.295-941.0

    For thorough and gentle cleaning, refreshing and care of varnished wooden floors. With effective moisture protection against swelling of the floor. With a fresh lemon scent.

