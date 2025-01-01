Cleaning tips for pet-owners

Pet hair is most unpleasant when it comes into direct contact with people, such as on the sofa. A lint roller is useful for removing pet hair from upholstered furniture. A cordless electric broom, however, is practical for tackling pet hair that often accumulates in a particularly stubborn manner on carpets and floor mats. Its rotating brush is highly effective in removing dog and cat hair from fabric floor coverings. Surrounded by a mesh sleeve, the roller brush can be cleaned easily and reliably afterwards. Removing this sleeve simply scrapes off the hair from the brush. To reduce the amount of hair that ends up on the floor or furniture in the first place, the animals that share your home should be brushed regularly.

An easy, sure-fire way to "de-hair" clothes, favourite blankets and similar items is in the tumble dryer. If you don't have a lint roller to hand, a piece of sticky tape is useful to remove hairs from clothing and upholstery.

For upholstered furniture or pet beds, special attachments for cordless vacuum cleaners such as turbo nozzles are also suitable if you like to remove pet hair from textile surfaces.