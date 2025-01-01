Why should you clean upholstered furniture regularly?
Sofas and armchairs are what make living rooms so comfortable and cosy – and therefore experience the highest use. However, they're often susceptible to stains. To make sure you can enjoy them for years to come, regular cleaning and care is required for upholstery. There are several reasons for this:
- More stubborn dirt is loosened.
- Unsightly stains disappear.
- Pet hair and harmful mites are removed.
- Upholstered furniture continues to look good and its lifetime is extended.
The same goes for mattresses and car seats, which should also be cleaned regularly.