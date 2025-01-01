Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-490.0Universal stain remover for removing heavy non-water-soluble soiling from all solvent-resistant textile and non-textile surfaces.
Packaging size (ml)
500
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.6
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas
Universal Stain Remover RM 769