Shop our Best Deals

    Kärcher universal stain remover spray bottle with black trigger nozzle, white label with blue and grey design.

    Universal Stain Remover RM 769

    Part number: 6.295-490.0

    Universal stain remover for removing heavy non-water-soluble soiling from all solvent-resistant textile and non-textile surfaces.

    Universal Stain Remover RM 769