Professional cleaning and care agents

Safety data sheets
You can find safety instructions for using chemicals here:
Efficient and gentle cleaning: very economical high concentrations offer very good cleaning performance with high material compatibility and low consumption. There are many advantages to Kärcher detergents and care agents – suitable for industry, the trades and the food industry.
Cleaning professionals know what really matters when it comes to cleaning: excellent performance and care combined with the protection of people, the machine and the environment. And naturally the safety of the operator.
Two other essential factors are time and productivity. To combine these advantages efficiently, you require a perfectly balanced system of cleaning machine, cleaning agents and accessories. The Kärcher system. Including professional service. From the global market leader.
Kärcher cleaning agents and care agents are just as versatile and efficient as the machines in which they are used – as they have been developed specifically for Kärcher cleaning machines. This is the only way to maximise the performance of the machine and cleaning agent system. Kärcher recognised this from an early stage and has used this as its focus in its own Research and Development. It is the basis of our success and the central concept behind our thinking and actions.
Research and Development is growing in importance, as the challenges and demands placed not only on the machines, but on the overall cleaning system continue to grow. How can performance be maximised while further protecting the environment? How can costs be reduced without having a negative impact on power or quality? Questions for which Kärcher and our team of experts from the most diverse areas of technology and chemistry are searching for the best possible answers. Across market sectors and in close conjunction with suppliers and professional users.
Our experts analyse every type of dirt on all surfaces to ensure that it can be loosened, collected and disposed of in an efficient manner. Everything that we develop is systematic both in a literal sense and in terms of the holistic approach that we take. And every task is carried out by Kärcher. The high performance and efficiency of Kärcher cleaning agents is the result of over 30 years of Research and Development in our own laboratories. As the leading global manufacturer of cleaning machines, we took the first step towards becoming the definitive system provider a long time ago, and our know-how and technologies set the standard today.
As a complete system provider for cleaning solutions, Kärcher not only develops cleaning agent formulations for use in Kärcher cleaning machines, but also produces these cleaning products in-house. Our in-house cleaning agent production ensures that we can provide our customers with products of a consistently high quality and ensures maximum delivery capabilities, while also reducing environmental impact by eliminating all unnecessary transportation.
Our concept of a system provider encompasses not only the provision of cleaning machines, but also the development and production of cleaning agents. Thanks to our in-house production and filling systems, we have permanent control over the production of Kärcher cleaning agents, which allows us to ensure that our products meet the quality level that we expect. By using modern mixing and filling systems, we can ensure the continuously outstanding cleaning performance of our products. This also guarantees that our products are available and ready for delivery at all times.
In our highly flexible system, anything from 0.5 l bottles up to 20,000 l tankers can be filled quickly and with maximum efficiency from our 25,000 l mixing vessels. Thanks to the short response times in production, our products are developed at the cutting edge of technology at all times. By using our own ultra-modern systems in production and storing our products at the production site, Kärcher is playing an active role in environmental protection. All unnecessary transport is eliminated and the goods are delivered throughout the world directly from the production site.