Professional cleaning and care agents

Research and Development is growing in importance, as the challenges and demands placed not only on the machines, but on the overall cleaning system continue to grow. How can performance be maximised while further protecting the environment? How can costs be reduced without having a negative impact on power or quality? Questions for which Kärcher and our team of experts from the most diverse areas of technology and chemistry are searching for the best possible answers. Across market sectors and in close conjunction with suppliers and professional users.

Our experts analyse every type of dirt on all surfaces to ensure that it can be loosened, collected and disposed of in an efficient manner. Everything that we develop is systematic both in a literal sense and in terms of the holistic approach that we take. And every task is carried out by Kärcher. The high performance and efficiency of Kärcher cleaning agents is the result of over 30 years of Research and Development in our own laboratories. As the leading global manufacturer of cleaning machines, we took the first step towards becoming the definitive system provider a long time ago, and our know-how and technologies set the standard today.