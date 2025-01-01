Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
The highest level of cleanliness and hygiene in agriculture increases financial returns and helps to maintain value by breaking chains of infection, increasing machinery use on the farm and reducing maintenance costs. Well-maintained machinery works reliably and does not carry germs from one place to another. Hygiene in barns improves animal husbandry and reduces health risks. People working on the farm also benefit from cleaning in agriculture by having clean working conditions.