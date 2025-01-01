Silo cleaning in agriculture

Why clean silos? Legal requirements and economic necessity
The immune system and the health of animals are supported by a stable intestinal flora. For this, they need cleanly fermented feed and the lactic acid bacteria that are very important for the intestinal flora. According to the respective applicable feed hygiene regulations, farmers who produce, process and store feed must comply with clear specifications regarding cleanliness and hygiene. Inspection and cleaning of feed silos in a fixed cycle is therefore just as obligatory as the documentation of the measures. But the legal framework is not the only reason for farmers to regularly check cleanliness and hygiene in the feed cycle and to carry out the necessary cleaning work – it is also a matter of economic success.