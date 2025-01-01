Silo cleaning in agriculture

The silo can also be cleaned wet on the inside via the inspection hatch to remove adhering dirt using a high-pressure cleaner and internal cleaning heads driven by the jet of water. The internal cleaning heads rotate due to the water flowing through them and reach every area in the silo. Water flow rate, pressure and speed can be adjusted depending on the level of soiling: For large or particularly dirty containers, a slow rotation speed and a fine spray pattern are better; for smaller or less dirty containers, faster rotation and a coarse spray pattern are better.

In most cases, thorough silo cleaning requires you to enter the container with PPE including breathing apparatus. This is usually done by experts from specialised companies who have climbing training and the necessary equipment. Cleaning is followed by disinfection.