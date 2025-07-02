Systems for all container cleaning needs.
Reliable tank and container cleaning systems are needed in transport/logistics as well as the chemical industry. The increasing flow of goods as a consequence of globalisation has resulted in higher cleaning quality requirements. In addition to stringent quality standards such as HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and SQAS (Safety and Quality Assessment System), harmonised cleaning certificates such as the ECD (European Cleaning Document) must be complied with. With a total of about 200,000 substances, this is a task that requires years of expertise. Every Kärcher cleaning system is specifically designed for the relevant substances. Specially developed Kärcher cleaning agents are an essential part of this system. Ensuring work safety is a vital part of tank interior cleaning. This includes safeguards against explosion hazards (ATEX) as well as exhaust air and wastewater treatment measures. Kärcher's modular system solutions are designed to meet diverse cleaning system requirements with maximum customer benefits. The modular system allows modification and expansion as required.