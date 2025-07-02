Shop our Best Deals

    Tank Cleaning

    For over 40 years, Kärcher has been synonymous with reliable and efficient systems for the interior cleaning of tanks and containers. As the market leader in professional cleaning systems, we offer tailor-made solutions for every need, based on modular components. Our systems are high-quality, efficient, cost-effective and energy-saving – the result of our many years of experience.

    Systems for all container cleaning needs.

    Reliable tank and container cleaning systems are needed in transport/logistics as well as the chemical industry. The increasing flow of goods as a consequence of globalisation has resulted in higher cleaning quality requirements. In addition to stringent quality standards such as HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point) and SQAS (Safety and Quality Assessment System), harmonised cleaning certificates such as the ECD (European Cleaning Document) must be complied with. With a total of about 200,000 substances, this is a task that requires years of expertise. Every Kärcher cleaning system is specifically designed for the relevant substances. Specially developed Kärcher cleaning agents are an essential part of this system. Ensuring work safety is a vital part of tank interior cleaning. This includes safeguards against explosion hazards (ATEX) as well as exhaust air and wastewater treatment measures. Kärcher's modular system solutions are designed to meet diverse cleaning system requirements with maximum customer benefits. The modular system allows modification and expansion as required.

    Idea, planning, initial start-up

    The demands that Kärcher is tasked with are as diverse as the customers for whom we provide optimal solutions. We accompany our customers from the idea, planning and construction phase through to initial start-up and continuous operation of the system.

    The numerous projects we have completed in all conceivable tank and container cleaning sectors are the basis for the trust our customers place in us. And the benefit of having Kärcher, the global leader in high-pressure cleaning technology, as a reliable partner. Companies worldwide and in diverse branches of industry profit from this solution concept.

    Compliant, turn-key and efficient

    The majority of our customers prefer a complete solution - a turn-key system. For this purpose, we offer in addition to modern, tried-and-tested efficient system concepts, also operating permits compliant with applicable standards. For example, in the form of explosion protection according to ATEX 94/9 or wastewater and exhaust air treatment systems compliant with the Federal Control of Pollution Act.

    Kärcher provides the necessary hot water generation, drying, fall protection, exhaust air and wastewater purification systems.

    We meet the demands for reducing energy costs and CO2 emissions with innovative, tried-and-tested process technologies that ensure reliable operation. Special Kärcher cleaning agents for container cleaning offer better cleaning results, greater efficiency and also reduce the impact on the environment.

