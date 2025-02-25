Dry vacuum cleaners – versatile and robust for daily use
Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners are in continuous use in hotels, offices, retail and by professional building service contractors and eliminate all common forms of dry dirt. This includes loose dust, dust bunnies and hair. Our commercial cylinder vacuum cleaners help to make daily maintenance cleaning economical with sophisticated technology and high quality. They are compact and quiet machines that allow you to easily tackle a range of cleaning tasks – the machines impress with their high area performance and flexibility, and are also available in battery-powered versions. This allows you to also clean noise-sensitive areas, different floor coverings, areas with a low underride height and areas filled with objects and furniture – either for cleaning specific spots or the entire area. Moreover, the dry vacuum cleaners are used for dusting lamps, furniture and walls.