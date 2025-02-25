Shop our best deals this month!

    Battery powered vacuum

    Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere.
    No winding and unwinding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing sockets.
    No cable, but up to 24 percent time savings with increased productivity.

    Person cleaning a bus with the battery powered backpack vacuum cleaner

    Cordless performance – with no compromises

    With Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaners you are not missing anything: neither performance nor cleaning quality. Here our battery-operated vacuum cleaners easily keep up with comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners – and also impress with their freedom. No power cable – it only gets in the way – no more plugging in/out. This saves time and increases productivity. The battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp runs for 24 minutes on one charge and for 46 minutes in eco!efficiency mode. The backpack vacuum BVL 5/1 Bp is unbeatable where space is limited, e.g. in cinemas, on buses, trains and planes. The ultralight and battery-powered BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for spot cleaning and cleaning stairs. It is perfect for private households, tradesmen or caretakers.

    Fully charged is key to relaxed working

    You will also be equally impressed by the unobstructed cordless work as well as the superb mobility and flexibility, increased productivity with less effort and up to 24 percent time savings.

    Person vacuuming plane seats with battery powered backpack vacuum cleaner

    Full power requires no cable

    Our BVL 5/1 Bp offers the best cleaning performance on the market with the innovative 36 V battery. And this performance corresponds to the performance of comparable mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners. The only thing you sacrifice is the cable. And you get so much more in return.

    Person is using the hip belt of the backpack dry vacuum cleaner

    Easy to use

    With the control panel directly on the hip belt you guide our backpack dry vacuum cleaner into a new dimension of ergonomic operation. You control all functions practically from the hips without any work interruptions. And with the battery status indicator you know at any time how much reserve you still have.

    Person vacuuming stairs with the battery powered backpack vacuum cleaner

    Save energy and gain time

    With battery powered machines saving energy is twice as useful, for the environment and for a longer service life. In eco!efficiency mode the BVL 5/1 Bp works with significantly less energy consumption, thus achieving considerably longer runtimes.

    Person is vacuuming a shop floor with the battery powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner

    No plugging in/out

    No matter how old or how skilled a person is, stooping down to plug power cables in and out causes stress and strain on the body in the long run. Save yourself and your employees this strain.

    Removing the battery from the dry vacuum cleaner

    Knowing instead of guessing

    Thanks to the Kärcher Real Time Technology, you now know the remaining runtime of the battery to the exact minute. Any time. In real time. Even the power currently used is included. And our battery chargers also show you the remaining charge time to the exact minute.

    Battery is charging in charging station

    Efficient and ecological

    With the eco!efficiency mode your Kärcher machine saves even more energy and is quieter at the touch of a button. The efficient concept makes possible long battery runtimes and even allows work in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels.

    Product view of dry vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 BP

    Battery backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp

    Ergonomic cleaning - effortless transport: The ultra-light and powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp is your expert for cleaning tasks in the smallest of spaces. Thanks to innovative EPP material, it is the first vacuum cleaner with a backpack weight of only 4.5 kilograms and is also particularly robust and durable. It also scores with its good price-performance ratio.

    Whether for private households, workmen or facility managers - the highly absorbent BVL 3/1 Bp with 3 litre container volume is particularly convincing for cleaning work in confined spaces. This makes spot cleaning and stairwell cleaning child's play. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long running times and the ergonomic carrying frame ensures fatigue-free working. All important operating and additional functions can be controlled via the control panel on the waist belt - super simple and user-friendly. A highly effective HEPA 14 filter is available as an option.

    Ultralight
    Thanks to the new EPP material, the backpack weighs only 4.5 kg, making it particularly ergonomic and easy to transport.

    Innovative
    The EPP material (expanded polypropylene) is extremely lightweight, robust and durable. It is also environmentally friendly as it is 100% recyclable.

    Ergonomic
    The deuter® carrying frame ensures the highest level of comfort, even when working for long periods. Particularly practical: the control panel on the hip belt, via which all functions can be controlled and checked. In addition, the suction hose can be connected individually for right-handed and left-handed users.

    Battery powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner BVL 5/1 Bp

    Mains-operated machines come to a halt at the end of the cable. Our battery powered dry vacuum cleaners can go anywhere. No unwinding and winding. No pulling along. No getting caught. No searching for and constantly changing power outlets. Our BVL 5/1 Bp is a battery-powered backpack dry vacuum cleaner, which allows you to work with maximum mobility and flexibility and without a cable. Thanks to its high suction power, which is comparable to mains-operated machines, the BVL 5/1 Bp has the best cleaning performance on the market. Its patented ergonomic backpack frame offers you a high level of comfort and particularly easy operation because you control all functions directly via the control panel on the hip belt. With the BVL 5/1 Bp you are more relaxed when working and save up to 24 percent in time. And you save service costs because cordless machines never have faulty cables.

    Product view of BVL 5/1 Bp battery powered backpack vacuum cleaner
    product view T 9/1 Bp battery powered dry vacuum cleaner

    Battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp

    No cable – full power. The powerful Kärcher battery-operated vacuum cleaner T 9/1 Bp is no different to mains-operated dry vacuum cleaners in terms of performance and cleaning result. On the contrary: It offers the best cleaning performance on the market. And you benefit from this every time you use it. Also impressive: The unobstructed cordless work, the superb mobility and flexibility, the higher productivity with less effort and up to 23% time savings. The T 9/1 Bp is the perfect dry vacuum cleaner for building service providers as well as for cleaning tasks in the transport sector, retail or in the hotel industry.

    The T 9/1 Bp impresses with its wonderfully uncomplicated operation. Particularly in areas with few or no sockets, e.g. on stairs, in cinemas, theatres, on hotel corridors or wherever. Damage to walls or furniture from pulling the cable along is now also a thing of the past.

    The T 9/1 Bp receives its power from two different batteries. There is a choice of the 36 V/6.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology via LC display and voltage monitoring. The extremely powerful 36 V lithium-ion battery with 6.0 Ah capacity enables long runtimes. The T 9/1 Bp can also be operated with the 36 V/7.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery, with Real Time Technology via LC display and protection against overcurrent. A capacity of 7.5 Ah guarantees the particularly long runtime of the powerful Battery Power+ 36 V lithium-ion battery.

    Battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp

    We have analysed exactly which cleaning machine tradesmen and service providers need for building or vehicle cleaning: namely a handy, powerful and long-lasting battery-powered hand vacuum cleaner. The Kärcher HV 1/1 Bp reveals its strengths here because it is compact and light. And it brings application-specific accessories in order to optimally solve all typical cleaning tasks – from the office to the workshop or vehicle cleaning in the dealership through to applications in assembly work.

    The HV 1/1 Bp offers you the best cleaning performance in its class. The simple handling, the energy-saving eco!efficiency mode and the charge status indicator ensure even higher productivity in all cleaning applications. With the battery-powered HV 1/1 Bp it is simply clean quicker! It spares you from time-consuming tasks such as unwinding and winding up the cable, pulling along the device or untangling the cable, looking for a socket and inserting and removing the plug. This reduces your working time by up to 25% and accelerates the overall cleaning process.

    Clean before the door closes

    With our HV 1/1 Bp and the crevice nozzle you remove dirt in the guide rails of elevators in a flash. You can also vacuum the floor in the elevator in no time with the cordless HV 1/1 Bp.

    The hand vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp can be operated with two different batteries. Either the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power- exchangeable battery including innovative Real Time Technology and LC display to show the battery level. Or the 18 V/3.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power+ exchangeable battery including Real Time Technology via LC display and voltage monitoring and IPX5 protection. The very powerful Battery Power+ 18 V lithium-ion battery offers 3.0 Ah capacity for a long runtime.

    Product view HV 1/1 Bp battery powered hand vacuum cleaner

    All-round flexibility

    The 360°-rotatable nozzle allows you to work in all directions. You can simply attach a variety of accessories at the nozzle and use your HV 1/1 Bp for different applications.

    Incredibly powerful

    The new battery-operated handheld vacuum cleaner HV 1/1 Bp impresses with its powerful turbine power and high air flow rate. The energy required is provided by an 18 V lithium-ion battery Kärcher Battery Power+: for the best cleaning performance on the market and an extra-long runtime.

    Easy to handle

    The HV 1/1 Bp is extra-light and compact. This means effortless work for you. And you can take your handheld vacuum cleaner anywhere with you.

    Economical and quiet

    In eco!efficiency mode the reduced energy requirement allows an extended battery runtime and quiet work.

    Super ergonomic

    Thanks to soft components in the grip area, the HV 1/1 Bp sits comfortably in the hand and is easy to guide.