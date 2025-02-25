You have the power! Only one thing can come between you and your task: our EASY!Force HD trigger gun. It gives you the power to use high pressure with ease. The revolutionary operating concept of the EASY!Force trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the trigger to zero. Absolutely zero. Designed for more effortless, ergonomic and stress-free use. Try our EASY!Force trigger gun – you will not want to put it down.