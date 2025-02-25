Current Best-selling Pressure Washer Brand
Kärcher has been awarded a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ as the current best-selling pressure washer brand.
Unbeatable versatility – high-pressure cleaning with Kärcher. Kärcher invented the high-pressure cleaner in 1950 and has been refining the principle of high-pressure cleaning ever since. Greater cleaning performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of products that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical refinement and versatility – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary. Find out about the different areas of use here.
Our new system solution consisting of brushes, telescopic rods, attachments and adapters now enables the flexible use of different types of cleaning for different cleaning tasks. Whether with low, medium or high pressure or even when vacuuming: the cleaning of facades, glass surfaces, solar panels and floors has never been more flexible and even in hard-to-reach places more convenient and thorough.
You have the power! Only one thing can come between you and your task: our EASY!Force HD trigger gun. It gives you the power to use high pressure with ease. The revolutionary operating concept of the EASY!Force trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the trigger to zero. Absolutely zero. Designed for more effortless, ergonomic and stress-free use. Try our EASY!Force trigger gun – you will not want to put it down.