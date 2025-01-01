Shop our best deals this month!

    Zero Force. Full Power. The EASY!Force trigger gun.

    You have the power! Only one thing can come between you and your task: our EASY!Force HD trigger gun. It gives you the power to use high pressure with ease. The revolutionary operating concept of the EASY!Force trigger gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the trigger to zero. Absolutely zero. Designed for more effortless, ergonomic and stress-free use. Now on all Professional pressure washers - putting the power and control effortlessly in your hands.

    EASY!Force: It has never been so easy to control pressure.

    Experience the new dimension of ergonomics in high-pressure cleaning: with the new EASY!Force HD trigger gun, you need zero holding force and can clean effortlessly with less stress.

    A question of ergonomics.

    Working with high-pressure cleaners is physically demanding. That is why ergonomics are important. Constantly holding the trigger of conventional HD trigger guns soon leads to tiredness, painful hands and a cramped working posture. Extensive cleaning is difficult without taking frequent breaks or even changing operators. Our EASY!Force technology changes this once and for all. No more holding force. It has never been so easy to clean with high pressure.

    Full ceramic valve for a longer lifetime.

    When high-pressure guns fail, this is largely due to faulty valves damaged by particles. Our EASY!Force also puts an end to this: the valve consists of a ceramic ball with ceramic sealing seat that is resistant to any particles liable to cause potential damage. And this gives it a lifetime 5 times longer than trigger guns with conventional valve.

    Intuitive for safe working.

    The trigger safety of the new EASY!Force trigger gun prevents unintentional operation and offers maximum safety during use – without compromising on ease of use. You only need to press the trigger once to release the high-pressure jet – intuitive and simple. The EASY!Force trigger gun remains open as long as the trigger is pressed. When you release the trigger, the trigger gun immediately switches off.

    Comfortable in any situation

    We take care of the ergonomics so that you are comfortable in any situation. Our EASY!Force HD trigger gun offers optimal ergonomics for ease of use in any working position. In certain situations, in particular when working overhead or at different working angles, an extra handle can be used.


    Getting a handle on your tasks.

    An optional handle for the spray lance of our new EASY!Lock generation makes work easier by allowing you to adjust your posture to suit the particular task. Regularly changing your posture allows you to work longer and in a more relaxed way.

    The extra handle can be fixed on the spray lance. The handle can be adjusted to suit the height of the operator and ideal working angle. This is quick and convenient with a simple adjusting screw. The ergonomic design of the handle offers 2 additional gripping zones, whether you are right or left-handed. Thanks to the 360° rotatable spray lance, the extra handle can simply be turned whilst working for greater flexibility.

    EASY!Lock: Quick and easy connection

    With our patented EASY!Lock quick locks, connection is quick and easy. Unbelievably 5 times faster compared with conventional screw connections. Our EASY!Lock quick lock is just as durable and robust. At least.

    Ready quicker – finished quicker.

    Until now, setting up a high-pressure cleaner was very time-consuming. It involved connecting or disconnecting different interfaces. And the same was true when changing accessories. But that’s a thing of the past. Our EASY!Lock system combines the advantages of a quick coupling with those of a screw connection. And this is a time saving of about 80 %. Time needed for the actual work. Or for other important things.

    Unique, quick, safe and robust.

    Nothing is safer, more reliable and long-lasting than a screw connection. Nothing is as time-saving as a quick lock. But one thing is as good as the two combined: our EASY!Lock is as strong as a conventional screw connection and as flexible as a quick lock. The thread is locked via a cone. A simple 360° turn is all it takes to connect all accessories from high-pressure cleaners to nozzles – via a multiple thread with insertion aid. Quick and safe. Time and time again.

    Progress is this easy.

    With our innovative EASY!Lock system, weight is not an issue – it weighs no more than conventional screw connections. A small improvement with a big effect – the nozzle seal on the spray lance. This now sits radially directly in front of the retaining thread, which makes the seal far more durable and captive.

    Everything is easy.

    Our EASY!Lock System is the start of better cleaning, not the end of your accessories. Specially developed adaptors enable all machines and accessories with metric threads (M 22 × 1.5) to be used with accessories with EASY!Lock connection. And we have made it easy to choose the right adaptor with matching connections. Every adapter has a two-colour plastic cover with embossed number. The anthracite grey connection is the new EASY!Lock connection; the black connection is for a conventional metric thread.

    • Embossed number: Every adaptor has its own number. Clear and unmistakeable.
    • Thread M22 x 1.5: Metric thread for accessories without EASY!Lock
    • EASY!Lock connection: Quadruple trapezoidal thread with conical lock
    • Anthracite grey = EASY!Lock: Colour coding for EASY!Lock connection
    • Black = Thread M22 x 1.5: Colour coding for conventional threaded connection

