High-pressure cleaners have proven to be an effective, economical method for facade cleaning and are used in most cases. Their low water consumption compared to working with a normal water hose and the high cleaning performance make them particularly appealing.

Selecting parameters: cleaning facades with a high-pressure cleaner correctly

Depending on the surface and type of dirt, water quantity, pressure, temperature and – if required – cleaning agent as well as exposure time can be adjusted. Large water volumes of up to 1,000 l/h loosen the dirt and remove it quickly through the cleaner’s flushing effect.

Together with the water volume, nozzle pressure and impact angle determine the impact pressure, i.e. the force exerted on the surface. High-performance nozzles intensify the mechanical effect and are around 40 percent more efficient than flat-jet nozzles.

If hot water is used to clean facades, temperatures between 60 and 80 °C help crusted deposits to break up faster. The depth of the clean is greater, so that root residues of moss and lichen can be removed, and regrowth can be prevented. If a cleaning agent is used as a support in facade cleaning, the surface type and the legal regulations must be considered.