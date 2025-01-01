Glass facades are exposed to a myriad of elements including fine dust, rain dust, Sahara dust, overgrowth and traces of weathering. In order to ensure that a building’s glass surfaces retain their architectural appeal, the external-facing side of glass facades should regularly be cleaned, ideally at least twice a year.

Using pure water as your cleaner

While routine glass facade cleaning can be carried out using window cleaning detergents, working with pure water has established itself as the method of choice for the removal of water-soluble impurities. Using pure water as your cleaner reduces the need for ladders and scaffolding as cleaning can be done from the ground with water-fed poles. Moreover, it doesn’t leave any lime stains when it dries, making stripping unnecessary and significantly reducing the amount of work required. By replacing cleaning detergents that contain surfactants with pure water, the glass surface is also less likely to attract dirt and other grime.

There are currently two systems available on the market: reverse osmosis and mixed bed resin filters. With reverse osmosis, a membrane is used to remove mineral components from the water. With this type of filtering process, approximately 50 percent of the water produced is wastewater. Alternatively, you can use a DI vessel with ion exchange resin. While this method doesn’t produce any wastewater, the resin must be regenerated on a regular basis.