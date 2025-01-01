Window glazing: different types, different attributes
There’s more to glass than meets the eye. Different types of glass have different characteristics that need to be considered when cleaning. While tempered glass is exceptionally durable and can withstand extreme temperatures, it is prone to scratches. To avoid scratching tempered glass, it’s best not to use a glass scraper when cleaning windows made with this glass type. Laminated glass, which can be made with tempered glass or annealed glass, consists of two or more glass panes bonded together with a plastic resin, most commonly with a polyvinyl butyral (PVB) interlayer. Should the glass break, the individual shards of glass remain attached to the resin, preventing the dispersal of sharp-edged splinters.
Solar control glass is a type of glass with a dielectric coating that contains semiconducting metal-oxide materials. This additional layer reduces glare and prevents indoor areas from overheating. Due to the coating, the manufacturer’s instructions must be followed when cleaning such windows, with particular attention being given to the coated side.