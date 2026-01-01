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    PressurePro Facade Cleaner, gel RM 43 | Kärcher

    Large container of Kärcher RM 43 cleaning solution with label detailing usage instructions and product information.

    PressurePro Facade Cleaner, gel RM 43

    Part number: 6.295-447.0

    Powerful façade cleaner with gel formula. Removes soot, oil, grease and environmental stains. Suitable for façades clad with stone, brick, rough-cast plaster, plastic, wood and glass.
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