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    Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles | Kärcher

    Kärcher rotating wash brush with grey handle and white bristles, designed for cleaning surfaces.

    Rotating wash brush for < 800 l/h machines, nylon bristles

    Part number: 4.113-004.0

    The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).
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