Natural stone facades: advantages and disadvantages
Natural stone is one of the oldest and most durable building materials in architecture. It has been used throughout history to construct prestigious buildings such as castles and cathedrals and can also be seen in the traditional stone cottages that dot the British countryside. However, weathering and environmental pollution leave their mark over the years. Often, stone surfaces can take on a grey or black colour due to dust deposits and exhaust fumes. Over time, they can also become covered with patches or a patina of moss, algae, or lichens.
When cleaning a natural stone facade, one must distinguish between acid-sensitive variants, such as marble, dolomite, travertine, Jura and other calcareous natural stones, and acid-resistant variants, such as granite and slate. The type of dirt and the severity of the soiling also play a major role in choosing the appropriate cleaning technique.