In preparation for cleaning, the stone facade must first be checked for existing damage. If holes are visible, loose parts must be removed before filling the holes with a lime-based mortar. If there is significant damage to a larger area, damaged stones may need to be replaced with new stones. Once stones have been replaced and holes have been patched, the remaining dirt and grime should be removed by employing the gentlest cleaning method possible.

Use low-pressure grit blasting for heavily encrusted natural stones

If stubborn dirt or crust formations need to be removed from surfaces in a gentle way, low-pressure grit blasting is an established and effective method. This method is also well suited for the removal of graffiti.

For low-pressure abrasive blasting, a blasting gun is supplied with compressed air using a construction compressor. A fine, soft abrasive is added to the air in the mixing chamber, and, in some cases, water is also added to suppress dust. To clean soft stone, a particularly fine-grained abrasive should be used with low pressure.

Industrial vacuums can be used to ensure that as few blasting particles as possible remain in the cracks or on the surface of a wall after cleaning. Such vacuums are also able to efficiently and thoroughly remove large quantities of blasting media residue and dirt from the floor.