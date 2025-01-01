Monument cleaning and restoration

Cleaning monuments requires close collaboration among various parties, including the monument's owner, local authorities, and potentially, restorers, art historians, and other specialists. Due to the importance and unique characteristics of each monument, cleaning is often an essential part of its restoration process.

Analyse the condition

Facade cleaning includes cleaning the entire outer shell of a building, and perhaps also outdoor facilities such as fountains, statues, sculptures. During a thorough preliminary examination and analysis, the age, type and condition of the facade material or other surfaces are determined, as well as the type and degree of weathering or dirt. A distinction is made between mineral pollution and organic pollution. Mineral pollution includes efflorescence, sintering or corrosion, i.e. verdigris or brownstone on metal facades, and organic pollution includes soot, bird droppings, or biogenic growth such as algae, mosses, lichens and fungi.

Establish cleaning goals

Cleaning experts should be involved in the preliminary assessments. During on-site inspections, the team can discuss monument cleaning and maintenance goals. There are different approaches to this. Sometimes restoration means the reconstruction of an original condition, in other cases weathering and ageing is seen as an essential part of a building's history and shouldn’t be ‘corrected’. This changes between nations, too.

Preserving evidence of the original stonework can present a significant challenge, especially if the substrate is unstable or if dirt particles have penetrated the building materials and formed mixed materials that are difficult to distinguish from the original substance. In such cases, a thorough and comprehensive initial assessment and investigation is essential to determine the appropriate cleaning approach. With careful analysis and testing of cleaning techniques, it may be possible to remove the stubborn dirt and reveal the original stonework while preserving its integrity.

Identify sample surfaces

Once the initial assessments have been completed and the monument cleaning goals set, sample surfaces should be identified to test possible cleaning techniques. This makes it possible to see whether the cleaning goal can be achieved by restoration cleaning and whether the original surface can be restored without compromising the original material or substance.