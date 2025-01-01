There is no protection against graffiti, but preventive measures can be taken to make the paint easier to remove later and to protect surfaces against significant damage. However, even with the appropriate protection it is still true that the faster the graffiti is removed after it has been sprayed on, the easier it is to remove the paint.
Numerous options for graffiti protection are available on the market. Essentially, a distinction can be made between sacrificial and permanent systems for graffiti protection.
Sacrificial systems – also known as semi-permanent protection – must be reapplied after graffiti has been removed. The top layer (protective layer) is therefore “sacrificed”. With semi-permanent protection, a second layer remains on the surface.
Temporary protective coatings, on the other hand, are completely removed because they consist of only one layer – usually natural waxes, acrylates, or polysaccharides. They are usually solvent-free. If paint is applied, the graffiti on these substrates can be removed by hot water high-pressure cleaning.
Permanent systems form solvent-insensitive films on the treated surfaces and last up to 10 years. Graffiti is simply removed with the aid of appropriate cleaning agents and an absorbent cloth. A pleasant bonus is that the coating not only facilitates the removal of graffiti, it also protects the surfaces against many other types environmental influences as well as UV light.