The gentle removal of stubborn stains and dirt – that's what the particle blasting process is perfect for. It is used to remove graffiti mechanically, yet gently, from surfaces such as natural stone and brick. In the process, compressed air is generated by a compressor (with a minimum capacity of 4 m3 per minute), and a precisely metered abrasive is added to this. More than 2,000 types of abrasive are available on the market and vary in material, degree of hardness, and size and shape of grit. The degree of the abrasive’s hardness must be defined in advance by the tests according to Mohs' scale. Often, a hard but very fine abrasive with a grain size of 0.2 to 0.8 mm is the best choice. Coarse blasting media with a grain size of 0.25 to 1.4 mm and Mohs hardness of 6 or 7, on the other hand, are suitable for fast, efficient removal of graffiti if the wall needs resurfacing anyway.

The right type and amount of abrasive and the level of air pressure can remove graffiti from different types of surfaces. However, there are also materials that don’t suit a particle blasting process. Metal, glass, or concrete, for example, will become cloudy or broken. Adding a small amount of water (up to 120 l/h) to the nozzle largely prevents dust formation.

This procedure can often remove a high proportion of the graffiti, especially the part that sits on the surface. If the surface is very absorbent, it may be necessary to use cleaning agents afterwards.