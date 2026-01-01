Jet gun | Kärcher

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Klarna available at checkout
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Part number: 2.869-067.0Short set-up time, easy transport, instant switch off - the jet gun is the affordable cleaning method for all kinds of small to medium-sized areas. Adjustable pressure/water volume.
Weight (kg)
3.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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