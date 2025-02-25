Shop our best deals this month!

    hds inside

    GERMAN ENGINEERING YOU CAN RELY ON

    The HDS Trailers are constructed from tried-and-tested Kärcher components and the machines themselves are designed for shift work operation.

    hds 2

    EASY HANDLING

    The machine is as easy and convenient to use as all Kärcher hot water pressure washers thanks to the single EASY Operation switch and the on-board hose reels and accessory storage keeps everything neat and tidy.

    hds 3

    MAXIMUM EFFICIENCY

    When in hot mode, the water is pre-heated by the engine thanks to the innovative heat exchange. Generating fuel savings of up to 14%.

    HDS Trailer detail-open-back

    Extraordinary mobility and ease of use

    1. Powerful engine. Equipped with a powerful 19 kW Yanmar diesel engine
    2. Large range. The HDS trailer is equipped with two supply reels with 30m long, 30m high pressure hose and a 100 liter fuel tank
    3. Storage space. Storage for detergents and accessories on board
    4. Large cab. For easy access to all major components
    5. Efficient. Equipped with efficient burner technology Kärcher
    6. Large water tank. Equipped with 500 L fresh water tank
    HDS Trailer inside2

    COMPLETELY INDEPENDANT CLEANING

    The large 500 litre water tank combined with the 100 litre diesel tank means that the HDS Trailer offers completely autonomous cleaning.

    hds 1

    MAXIMUM FLEXIBILITY THROUGH CONFIGURATION

    • HDS   9/50 Tr1 - 500 bar & 900 l/h
    • HDS 13/35 Tr1 - 350 bar & 1300 l/h
    • HDS 17/20 Tr1 - 200 bar & 1700 l/h
    • HDS 13/20 Tr1 - 200 bar & 1300 l/h
    HDS Trailer

    STANDARD ACCESSORIES

    The hot water high-pressure trailers comes as standard with:

    • 30m high pressure hose incl. hose reel
    • 30m supply hose incl. hose reel
    • High-pressure gun
    • Spray lance

    MOBILITY OPTIONS

    HDS Trailer

    TRAILER VERSION

    • Mounted on a chassis
    • Integrated 500 litre water tank
    • With cover With optional shock absorber
    HDS Trailer CAB

    CAB VERSION

    • Stationary frame base with forklift pockets
    • Integrated 500 litre water tank
    • With cover
    HDS Trailer SKID

    SKID VERSION

    • Stationary frame base with forklift pockets
    • Without water tank
    • Without cover

    Unit sold as component without CE approval!

