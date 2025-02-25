GERMAN ENGINEERING YOU CAN RELY ON
The HDS Trailers are constructed from tried-and-tested Kärcher components and the machines themselves are designed for shift work operation.
The machine is as easy and convenient to use as all Kärcher hot water pressure washers thanks to the single EASY Operation switch and the on-board hose reels and accessory storage keeps everything neat and tidy.
When in hot mode, the water is pre-heated by the engine thanks to the innovative heat exchange. Generating fuel savings of up to 14%.
The large 500 litre water tank combined with the 100 litre diesel tank means that the HDS Trailer offers completely autonomous cleaning.
The hot water high-pressure trailers comes as standard with:
Unit sold as component without CE approval!