The dry vacuum cleaners in the new Kärcher T-Range combine ergonomic design with true sustainability. They work almost silently and deliver excellent cleaning results. The machines are made from 45 percent recycled plastic and are manufactured in a way that conserves resources. With excellent suction power, a comprehensive range of accessories and an attractive price-performance ratio, they fulfil the highest demands in terms of efficiency and cost-effectiveness. The modular vacuum cleaners are durable and robust thanks to their stable chassis, hard-wearing housing, protective bumpers and large wheels. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries with 36 volts ensure long run times for the battery-powered models. Thanks to an operating noise level of just 52 dB(A) for the corded versions, the ultra-quiet machines are ideal for use in noise-sensitive areas such as hotels or hospitals.
Striking a good balance: made from 45 percent recycled material. The energy requirement for the machine is already significantly reduced during production and the need for valuable raw materials is minimised. The use of sustainable recycled materials saves up to 2.0 kilograms of new plastic per unit.
The ergonomic, slender design, comfortable carrying handle and low weight allow the machines to be carried close to the body. The compact design ensures occupational health and safety, relieves the strain on your hands and back, and prevents health problems. The ergonomic bend makes vacuum cleaning easier and sits comfortably in the hand.
As part of the new T-Range, we are introducing corded machines with reduced energy consumption (500 W instead of 700 W). With battery-powered models, the run time is significantly extended in eco!efficiency mode with a reduced noise level.
The corded variants of the new T-Range have an exceptionally low noise level of just 52 dB(A). The low noise emission ensures ergonomic working and is ideal for daytime cleaning, even in noise-sensitive areas.
Thanks to the electronically controlled drive, this technology offers numerous advantages, such as higher efficiency and performance with lower power consumption. This leads to a significantly longer lifetime for the vacuum cleane
The HEPA-14 filter (DIN EN 1822:2019) reliably removes particles and viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 from the room air. Thanks to the high filtration and separation degree of 99.995 percent, the highest safety standards can be guaranteed.
The new Kärcher T-Range sets a strong example in terms of sustainability by combining environmentally-friendly materials with innovative production technology. The machines are made from 45 percent recyclate – a recycled, post-industrial plastic. This saves up to 2.0 kilograms of pure plastic per machine during production. Post-industrial recyclate is a valuable material that is recovered from production waste such as rejects, offcuts and surplus and is fed back into the cycle. The amount of waste sent to landfill is reduced, natural resources are saved and the environment is protected. The environmentally-friendly material lowers energy consumption in production and significantly reduces the need for new raw materials.
Outer values also matter: the machines in the T-Range are not only sustainably produced, but also packaged in an environmentally-friendly way. We don't do things by halves. That's why our packaging is made from 80 percent recycled cardboard – without a plastic coating. This means that the cardboard can be returned to the cycle for further paper recycling with a clear conscience. With the T-Range, we show how technological innovation and ecological responsibility can go hand in hand throughout the entire production and application cycle – sustainable, innovative and with new ways of thinking.
The new Kärcher T-Range fulfils the highest standards in terms of sustainability and innovation. It combines environmentally-friendly materials with energy-efficient cleaning technology. The machines save large amounts of energy and CO2, especially during use – for economical cleaning with a clear conscience. In addition, the battery-powered Bp models enable particularly energy-saving cleaning in eco!efficiency mode: this saves around 1.46 kWh of electricity per 1000 square metres of cleaning surface – equivalent to the energy consumption for 18 cups of freshly brewed coffee per hour.* At the same time, greenhouse gas emissions are reduced by up to 53 percent.
Less energy consumption means a lower environmental impact and economic savings in a single step. With the T-Range, Kärcher offers an environmentally-friendly solution for professional applications that actively contributes to the reduction of CO₂ emissions and conserves resources – for a more sustainable future.
*eco!efficiency mode compared to standard, energy savings per hour of approx. 0.42 kWh. The values may vary depending on the application and battery type. Emissions calculated on the basis of the energy requirements per square metre in the usage phase (eco!efficiency vs. standard).
One for all: the new T-Range impresses with its innovative modular design and ensures maximum flexibility. It comprises two corded and two battery-powered machine variants with a hopper volume of 10 or 15 litres – perfectly adapted to the specific cleaning requirements of professional users. But that's not all: the modularity of the T-Range goes beyond the individual models. The heads and containers can be completely and flexibly exchanged and adapted to different tasks. The modular system also enables accessories to be changed quickly and as required, so that you always have the right equipment to hand. Thanks to this sophisticated modular design, a large number of variants can be implemented on a single platform.
Sustainable and strong: the new modular T-Range impresses with a clear message – it is environmentally friendly and innovative. The machines are made from 45 percent recycled plastic. With this range, we focus on true sustainability, outstanding suction power and durability. By using recycled material, we reduce the energy required for production, conserve valuable raw materials and save up to 2.0 kilograms of new plastic per machine. The recycled plastic used comes from production waste such as rejects, offcuts and surplus. This avoids waste and saves natural resources. The quality of the robust T-Range remains uncompromising: the recycled plastic offers the same outstanding properties as new plastic.
Ergonomics with ease: the new modular T-Range impresses with its slender and ergonomic design, which offers numerous advantages. Thanks to their particularly compact design, the machines are easy to store and are also ideal for tight storage spaces. The ergonomic design also makes transport easier, as the machines can be carried comfortably and close to the body. This reduces the physical strain and fatigue. The accessories and all functions are quickly and easily accessible thanks to the sophisticated design. With the T-Range, you always have everything you need for efficient cleaning to hand.
Listen carefully: the new modular T-Range impresses with its ultra-quiet corded models at just 52 dB(A), making them significantly quieter than all previous machines. The machines are particularly quiet thanks to an efficient motor, as well as a special encapsulation and fastening. This enables daytime cleaning in noise-sensitive environments without disrupting ongoing operations. The T-Range is ideal for use in offices, public buildings, schools, care homes, hotels, cruise ships and wherever low noise levels are required.
Everything to hand: the innovative design of the new T-Range makes it possible to store accessory parts, such as the crevice nozzle or upholstery nozzle, on the suction head itself, depending on the model. The accessories can't get lost during transportation because they are integrated on the suction head and are easily accessible at all times. The folding handle not only optimises the storage space, but also makes transportation much easier. The slender design allows the machine to be transported ergonomically and effortlessly. With integrated accessories and a folding handle, the T-Range sets new standards for easy handling and accessibility in cleaning machines.
In safe hands: depending on the model, our new T-Range is already equipped with a powerful HEPA-14 filter or can be optionally retrofitted to HEPA-14. This filter technology has proven itself for decades in medical and life science institutions. The HEPA-14 filters effectively reduce the spread of particles and microorganisms such as viruses and bacteria in the air. HEPA-H14 is approved in accordance with DIN EN 1822:2019 and DIN EN 60335-2-69 and reliably captures even the smallest particles, such as COVID-19 viruses. The T-Range therefore plays a valuable role in maintaining clean air and protecting health – for a safe and hygienic working environment for cleaning staff and customers.
Reel efficiency: the corded models in the new T-Range are equipped with a practical, manual cable reel for greater convenience and efficiency. The 12 metre-long cable can be rolled up in seconds so that you can continue working efficiently without delay and don't waste any time – making tedious untangling a thing of the past. The plug-in power cable can be replaced quickly and easily, minimising downtime and enabling an uninterrupted cleaning process. The smart cable reel saves time, increases productivity and adapts effortlessly to any cleaning task.
Longer battery run time, quiet operation: the eco!efficiency mode of the new T-Range enables particularly energy-saving and quiet operation of battery-powered models. This technology has been specially developed to maximise performance while minimising energy consumption, thus ensuring a longer battery run time. With our Battery Power+ 36/75 rechargeable battery, up to 68 minutes of cleaning time is possible on a single charge – ideal for long periods of uninterrupted use. In addition, the eco!efficiency mode reduces the operating noise so that the machines can also be used during the day without disturbing noises.
Powerful performance: the battery-powered models in the new T-Range utilise our powerful 36-volt battery platform, which ensures maximum efficiency and long run times. For optimal performance, we recommend using our Battery Power+ rechargeable batteries.
Battery Power+ 36/60 (2.042-022.0)
Battery Power+ 36/75 (2.445-043.0)
Battery run time (min)
50 (eco) / 22 (BP+36/60)
68 (eco) / 31 (BP+36/75)
“„The vacuum cleaner was really missed when it was brought back to the test lab for a quick check. We still had another Kärcher battery-powered vacuum cleaner (T 9/1 Bp).But our employees prefer the new vacuum cleaner. The new vacuum cleaner's so quiet that I can even vacuum clean in the breakfast room while guests are still there.“”