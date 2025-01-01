The new Kärcher T-Range sets a strong example in terms of sustainability by combining environmentally-friendly materials with innovative production technology. The machines are made from 45 percent recyclate – a recycled, post-industrial plastic. This saves up to 2.0 kilograms of pure plastic per machine during production. Post-industrial recyclate is a valuable material that is recovered from production waste such as rejects, offcuts and surplus and is fed back into the cycle. The amount of waste sent to landfill is reduced, natural resources are saved and the environment is protected. The environmentally-friendly material lowers energy consumption in production and significantly reduces the need for new raw materials.

Outer values also matter: the machines in the T-Range are not only sustainably produced, but also packaged in an environmentally-friendly way. We don't do things by halves. That's why our packaging is made from 80 percent recycled cardboard – without a plastic coating. This means that the cardboard can be returned to the cycle for further paper recycling with a clear conscience. With the T-Range, we show how technological innovation and ecological responsibility can go hand in hand throughout the entire production and application cycle – sustainable, innovative and with new ways of thinking.