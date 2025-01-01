In poultry farming, regularly cleaning the cop reduces the infection pressure from viruses, fungi, bacteria and parasites, and the immune system of the animals is not unnecessarily burdened. But cleaning and disinfection are not limited to the coop. The entrance to the coop, winter gardens, paved runs, access points and equipment must also be included in the cleaning routine. It is equally important to clean the premises around the house, because a clean yard reduces the general risk of infection in poultry farming enormously. If there is a lack of hygiene on the farm, contamination and dust will cause reduced performance and health problems.

In addition, consistently inspecting and cleaning silos ensures avoids economic losses and animal health is not endangered by rodents, other pests or mould. Transport vehicles for animals are also an essential part of the chain. They should therefore be cleaned and disinfected regularly to prevent the transmission of pathogens.