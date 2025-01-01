Straw, sawdust or other bedding material must be used at the bottom of a trailer when transporting animals. The bedding prevents animals from slipping in the vehicle and it helps to stop urine and faeces from leaking out during longer journeys. The dregree of soiling depends on how long the animals have been in the transport. However, the size of the vehicle doesn't play a role.

It is mandatory to clean the interior of the trailer at the slaughterhouse, exterior needs to be cleaned only in the event of animal diseases. The driver should enter farms, stables and loading ramps as little as possible. This also applies to unauthorised persons, who should not enter the driver's cab or the loading area of a vehicle in order to prevent germ transmission.