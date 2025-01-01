The legislation regarding cleaning animal transporters
Animal transportation vehicles are an essential part of the food production supply chain. Cleanliness and hygiene play an important role and are therefore regulated in the UK through the Transport of Animals (Cleansing and Disinfection) Order. For example, the order forbids the transport of animals in vehicles which have not been cleaned and disinfected since the last journey. It also gives the requireded level of cleanliness and methods used when disinfecting and cleaning animal transporters are also given.