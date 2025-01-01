Comprehensive hygiene for transporting fish
In terms of hatchery and the breeding of marine animals, both juveniles and adults will need to be transported from time to time. For example, transporting fish from one tank to the next, or from a hatchery to feeding and breeding tanks, or transporting fish to the net enclosures in open waters, or for further processing. In any of these fish transports, cleaning and disinfection play a crucial role as well as animal welfare requirements for tanks, water quality, and transport duration. These concern the tanks and transport containers themselves. Additionally, cleaning the entire container both on the outside and inside to remove residues from previous transports is advisable. This minimizes the possibility of germs forming and disrupts the possibility for infection so that only healthy animals arrive at their destination.