    Yellow Kärcher PressurePro RM 81 alkaline cleaner container with label showing cleaning images.

    PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81

    Part number: 6.295-556.0

    Universally applicable, highly concentrated, material-friendly active cleaner. Removes heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for vehicle/engine washing and tarpaulin cleaning.
