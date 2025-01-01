PressurePro Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 81

Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Country: Ireland
Free Shipping Over €50
Multiple Secure Payment Options
2 Year Product Guarantee
Part number: 6.295-556.0Universally applicable, highly concentrated, material-friendly active cleaner. Removes heavy oil, grease and mineral contamination. Suitable for vehicle/engine washing and tarpaulin cleaning.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
12.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.5
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Application areas