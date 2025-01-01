A high-pressure cleaner is often used to prewash commercial vehicles. Before purchasing, it must be clarified whether a mobile or stationary machine is needed. A choice also has to be made between cold water and hot water high-pressure cleaners.

Mobile machines are more cost-effective and the fact that they can be moved around means that they can be used for many (special) tasks such as workshop cleaning. However, note that these require longer set-up times. The capacity for consumables such as fuel and cleaning agent (approx. 10–20 l) is also restricted depending on the system.

Stationary high-pressure cleaners have the advantage that the water can be heated by the power supply (electricity/gas/heating oil) without any limitations. Cords and supply lines are also kept tidy at all times and the tanks for the washing chemicals are also larger, meaning that they do not need to be refilled on a regular basis.

An alkaline truck and tarpaulin cleaner is used for the prewash. The pre-spraying agent for brush and high-pressure wash systems helps to soften and remove stubborn dirt such as grease, rust, oil, tar, insect debris and grey film. The dirt remover is either dispensed in the appropriate quantity using high-pressure cleaning machines or sprayed on thinly via the dosing system for the gantry car wash. An alkaline rim cleaner is used for the wheels if necessary.

Alternatively, it is possible to install an intensive pre-spray arch on the gantry car wash. Depending on the amount and type of dirt, this means that manual pre-cleaning may no longer be necessary.