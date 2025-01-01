Wash systems and wash bays

Many car owners take great pride in the condition of the vehicle. They ensure their vehicle is clean and well-maintained not only because of the visual appearance, safety reasons and the value preservation of the vehicle also play an important role. They therefore regularly visit sites where they can wash and carry out maintenance work on their vehicle. Consequently, gantry car washes and self-service wash systems can constitute a profitable side business for car workshops, service stations and car dealerships. Wash centres also benefit from the installation of cost-effective and environmentally-friendly systems. It is important that the wash system's size and equipment are optimally adjusted to the target group and the number of vehicles being washed on a daily basis in order to be profitable. If vehicle owners are impressed by the washing results, operators can look forward to returning customers.