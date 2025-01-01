Economical operation of gantry car washes

When purchasing gantry car washes, operators should therefore also focus on the reliability of the technology. After all, the best wash system will not earn any money if it stops for several days due to a technical defect.
It is optimal if all of the electrical components meet the current safety requirements. Closed energy chains, water-resistant control elements and short circuit safety devices or emergency shutdowns are now a quality standard. In addition, the provision of professional manufacturer instructions, a comprehensive instruction manual and clearly arranged technical components helps to save costs.
The factory service is also important in this respect. Having customer service points across the country, service technicians who can be on-site within 24 hours and quick procurement of spare parts ensures minimal downtime and maintenance time. These services are rounded off by inspection and maintenance contracts, a hotline and the regular provision of information.