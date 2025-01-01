Seafood such as fish, shrimp, lobster & co. are popular foods worldwide. Fish consumption alone reached a record 20.5 kilograms per capita in 2020, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO). In addition to the traditional catching of wild fish or crustaceans, fish farming exists to help supply the world's population with extra seafood. In all areas of a fish farm, cleaning and disinfection are very important throughout the whole process - from breeding to transport within the facilities.