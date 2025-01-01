In addition to smaller fishing boats, the large deep-sea fishing vessels, also called catching and processing vessels or factory ships, are becoming increasingly important. They carry a complete equipment inventory on board for both immediate and end-consumer processing of their catch on the high seas. That is, everything needed for cutting up, gutting, and filleting the fish, packaging it and freezing it directly on board.

On these ships, cleaning of fishing gear is required at the end of each day, as there is a risk of bacteria and contaminants being introduced at various stages of the processing. Due to the size of the vessels and the high hygiene requirements, stationary pressure washers are the obvious choice for these vessels. They can be operated with cold or hot water. Another advantage is that the units can be adapted to the user’s needs through individual configuration and a wide range of accessories. If units are needed for cleaning at different locations on the ships, it is advisable to install several fixed tapping points. A piping system and the aid of a central supply unit means that the stationary units can then be operated at different locations by several users at the same time. Another advantage of stationary high-pressure washers is that the equipment, such as guns, foam nozzles, etc., always remains in the same area. This means that, there is no risk of cross-contamination via dirty wheels or hoses compared to mobile equipment. This also saves time, because cleaning mobile commercial fishing equipment is time consuming. The central supply unit itself is installed outside the sanitised area and supplies the site with high pressure via pipelines. This means that service or maintenance work can be carried out without entering the areas where fish processing takes place further reducing contamination risks.