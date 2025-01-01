Requirements for cleaning in commercial fishing
The methods of traditional fishing in lakes, rivers and the sea are diverse and depend on the type of animals to be caught, for example fishing rods, nets, landing nets and fish traps all have their place. Natural conditions are an additional factor in the choice of method. Is the water freshwater or saltwater? Is the bed made up of mud, sand, or stones? While fishing rods are used for small-scale fishing, landing nets and fish traps are used for catching lobsters, crabs and the like, and nets of all kinds are used for deep-sea fishing on a large scale. This is because fishing is also subject to increased automation. The production chain in commercial fishing is long, consist of several stages from catch to consumer, and food safety is always the top priority throughout. The first step, at the fishing itself, has particular cleaning requirements to ensure safety standards are met.