    Stationary high-pressure cleaners

    Stationary high-pressure cleaners – one base, many areas of application. Stationary high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher are suitable wherever space-saving cleaning and disinfection is required.

    Features

    Hot water

    The oil- and gas-heated, stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners offer a high heating output. They also impress with their efficient and environmentally friendly Kärcher burner technology, made in Germany.

    Image of the Kärcher HDS-St gas hot water high-pressure cleaner

    HDS-St gas

    Working pressure: 210 bar
    Flow rate: 1000 l/h

    Image of the Kärcher HDS-St oil hot water high-pressure cleaner

    HDS-St oil

    Working pressure: up to 210 bar
    Flow rate: 800–1300 l/h

    Cold water

    The cold water high-pressure cleaners are able to handle water temperatures of up to 85 °C and are used wherever a high flow rate is required.

    Image of the Kärcher HD-St cold water high-pressure cleaner

    HD-St

    (up to 60 °C in the supply)
    Working pressure: up to 210 bar
    Flow rate: 800–1700 l/h

    Image of the Kärcher HD-St-H cold water high-pressure cleaner

    HD-St-H

    (up to 85 °C in the supply)
    Working pressure: up to 190 bar
    Flow rate: 800–1700 l/h

    Depending on the model, Kärcher stationary cold water high-pressure cleaners also offer the option of multiple-lance operation. This allows several users to work at the same time, significantly speeding up your cleaning processes.

    Image of the Kärcher HDC Classic cold water high-pressure cleaner

    HDC Classic

    (up to 85 °C in the supply)
    Working pressure: 80 or 160 bar
    Flow rate: 2000 l/h
    Version: Steel or stainless steel

    Image of the Kärcher HDC Standard cold water high-pressure cleaner

    HDC Standard

    (up to 85 °C in the supply)
    Working pressure: 80 or 160 bar
    Flow rate: 4000/6000/8000 l/h
    Version: Steel or stainless steel

    Hot water generators

    These electric hot water generators are used in conjunction with a high-pressure cleaner and can heat water using electrical energy.

    Image of the Kärcher HWE 13/21-42 kW hot water generator

    HWE 13/21-42 kW

    Working pressure: up to 210 bar
    Flow rate: up to 1300 l/h
    Heating output: 42 kW
    Temperature: up to 95 °C
    High-pressure installation

    Image of the Kärcher HWE 860 hot water generator

    HWE 860

    Flow rate: up to 1300 l/h
    Heating output: 24 kW
    Temperature: up to 85 °C
    Low-pressure installation (boiler)

    Centralised power – flexible cleaning

    Stationary high-pressure cleaners are the ideal solution for users who regularly have high cleaning requirements, several areas of application or a continuous cleaning volume.

    Depending on the model, they are designed for single- or multiple-lance operation, with multiple-lance operation allowing simultaneous use at different points, therefore perfectly meeting your individual requirements.

    Illustration of areas of application for stationary high-pressure cleaners

    Benefits for you

    Versatile fields of application

    Whatever you want to use high-pressure cleaning for – our experts will be happy to help you commission your stationary system.

    Man cleans vehicle underbody with high-pressure cleaner

    Automotive

    The stationary high-pressure cleaner can be housed in a separate technical room. This means that maintenance work can be carried out at any time without disrupting ongoing operations in sensitive areas such as paint shops or workshops.

    Man cleans industrial mixer with high-pressure cleaner

    Food industry

    Separate hose sets and accessories at each point of use effectively prevent the transfer of germs between different hygiene areas.

    Man cleans municipal vehicle with high-pressure cleaner

    Public Services

    Local authorities, municipal maintenance depots and recycling centres effortlessly keep their vehicles and facilities clean with stationary high-pressure cleaners. These systems not only ensure cleanliness, but also that everything runs smoothly – without disrupting operations. This keeps vehicles and machines ready for use for longer and saves valuable time.

    Man cleans stall with high-pressure cleaner

    Agriculture

    Stationary high-pressure cleaners minimise the risk of accidents due to fixed installation, as there are no hoses lying around. This ensures a clean and safe work environment. In agriculture, they also prevent the spread of diseases between stalls, as machines do not have to be transported.

    Efficient and economical in every application

    Man opens control box of stationary high-pressure cleaner

    Convenient, safe and always ready to use

    Stationary high-pressure cleaners are an excellent investment. Only one machine to service. Reduced cleaning times without setting up. No need to transport the machine. Space-saving design.

    They also play an important role in ensuring operational safety and work protection by shielding employees from noise and exhaust fumes. Prevention of erroneous operation by unauthorised persons.

    Kärcher offers a comprehensive range of accessories for cleaning stations to suit individual requirements and virtually unlimited applications. And, last but not least, expert installation and technical monitoring ensure comprehensive system safety.

    A stationary high-pressure cleaner optimises your cleaning processes, increases safety and saves you time and money in the long term.

    Accessories

    Man sprays component with foam

    Kärcher offers a very wide range of accessories for stationary high-pressure cleaners. This means we can solve any cleaning problem, no matter how specific.

    Accessories