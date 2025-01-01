Advantages of hot water high-pressure cleaners

Even more efficient with hot water
High-pressure cleaners are a staple when it comes to efficient cleaning and cleanliness. Compared with methods without pressure, they are characterised by low water consumption and high cleaning power. Heated high-pressure cleaners offer even more benefits, as they generate hot water up to 80 °C and tackle stubborn dirt even faster and more effectively. For commercial users, the combination of hot water and high pressure offers greater cost-effectiveness, in addition to clear advantages such as shorter drying times and a reduced need – or even no need at all – for cleaning agents.