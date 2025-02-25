Shop our best deals this month!

    Super Class hot water high-pressure cleaners

    Burns for the job. Whether on construction sites or in stables, removing stubborn dirt requires maximum performance. This is exactly what our Super Class hot water high-pressure cleaners provide. The high-end variants boast first-rate accessories and ergonomic handling, while the Classic machines focus on ultra-simple operation and a robust design. Stand up to dirt – with up to 200 bar of pressure and a flow rate of 1300 l/h.

    HDS super class: This innovation makes your work easier

    Our HDS devices combine top performance and ergonomics to perfection. Expect the highest level of innovation and uncompromising quality with maximum user-friendliness - these products are high-end.

    Ergonomics at its best

    When working with the hot water high-pressure cleaners, ergonomics is central to giving the user a comfortable experience. The hot water high-pressure cleaners in the high-end line come with the EASY!Force high-pressure gun as standard. The gun uses the recoil of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the user to almost zero. The power can be regulated via Servo Control using the trigger. The 1050 millimeter long stainless steel lance can be rotated and makes the task a lot easier.

    Ultra Guard hose with Teflon® coating

    Innovation for the user

    Setting up the high-pressure hose takes time and costs nerves, which is why the device includes an automatic hose reel that can cut setup times by up to 50 percent. The 20-metre hose can be easily wound and unwound, even at an angle of up to 45°. Thanks to the ANTI!Twist function, it doesn’t get tangled in the process. Another plus point: The Ultra Guard hose is Teflon®-coated and sets new standards in abrasion resistance.

    User-friendliness from A to Z

    With our EASY operation concept, we want to make handling the device as simple as possible. One way we did this is by making the regulator, which sets the flow rate and pressure, directly accessible through an opening in the cover. If everything is set to minimum, the steam level is activated. The temperature can be regulated via the control panel. Practical storage options are also aplenty when it comes to our hot water high-pressure cleaners: the lance, power cord, nozzles and tools can be stowed on the device. For the models without an automatic hose reel, there is an additional storage compartment instead. Last but not least, there are 2 detergent tanks with precise measuring and rinse function, and all maintenance-relevant components are quickly accessible.

    Easy manoeuvring

    Our hot water high-pressure cleaners are designed according to the jogger principle so that moving them around is as effortless as possible. This is made easier thanks to the large tyres, 2 swivel castors, a footstep and ergonomic handles.

    Longevity in mind

    High-quality materials and tried-and-tested technology make our hot water high-pressure cleaners a safe investment. An axial piston pump with ceramic pistons, a water-cooled, slow-running 4-pole electric motor and proven burner technology ensure a long service life. The plastic cover protects all sensitive components even in tough situations. Also on board is a descaling tank that prevents calcification - a plus for the longevity of the heating coils, especially in hard water areas.

    eco!efficiency mode

    Sustainability at the touch of a button

    The eco!efficiency mode can be activated depending on the type and amount of dirt and the degree of soiling. This allows energy-saving and sustainable cleaning at a temperature of 60 °C.

    100 percent operational reliability

    A large water filter, safety valves, temperature controller, exhaust gas sensor as well as soft damping system (SDS) ensure that operational reliability is guaranteed at all times.

    Automatic hose reel

    Fed up with dealing with the high-pressure hose? The automatic hose reel puts a stop to that. It neatly winds up and unwinds the hose - even if it is done at an angle of up to 45°. The ANTI!Twist function also ensures that the hose doesn’t get tangled up. This cuts setup times by up to 50 percent.

    Ultra Guard hose

    The 20-metre hose with Teflon® coating is very robust, scratch-resistant and is therefore suitable for withstanding the toughest operating conditions.

    EASY!Force high-pressure gun

    The EASY!Force high-pressure gun relieves the user of fatigue even during longer working sessions. The highlight: The recoil force of the high-pressure jet reduces the holding force for the user to almost zero. The all-ceramic valve also ensures a service life that is around 5 times longer than that of other high-pressure guns.

    Easy operation

    The EASY operation concept is designed to make it as easy as possible to use the equipment. For example, the regulator for setting the flow rate and pressure is directly accessible through an opening in the cover. If everything is set to minimum, the steam level is activated. The temperature can be adjusted via the control panel. Large tyres, a swivel castor, a footstep and ergonomic handles make manoeuvring a breeze. Devices that belong to the super class are additionally equipped with a second castor.

    Practical storage options

    All hot water high-pressure washers in the high-end line have built-in practical storage options. The lance, power cord, nozzles and tools can be stored on the device. For the models without an automatic hose reel, there is an additional storage compartment instead.

    2+1: Tanks for detergents and limescale remover

    The hot water high-pressure washers are equipped with 2 detergent tanks (10 l/20 l), which ensure precise dosing and have a rinse function. In addition, there is a limescale remover tank that descaling fluid (RM 110) can be poured into, if required. This also protects the heating coils from calcifying if hard water is used for cleaning, for example.

    Durable components

    For high quality and durability, our devices comprise high-quality components. These include an axial piston pump with ceramic pistons, a water-cooled, slow-running 4-pole electric motor, and the proven burner technology. The plastic cover protects all sensitive components even when used in tough situations.

    Safety features

    A large water filter, safety valves, temperature controller, exhaust gas sensor as well as well as soft damping system (SDS) ensure that operational reliability is guaranteed at all times.

    HDS super class Classic: Robust partner for tough work

    Our Classic devices are tailored to rough applications. Reliable technology, simple operation and robust construction. Well-fitting accessories and top quality at attractive prices - this is the Classic line.

    Robust and durable

    Hot water high-pressure cleaners, developed for tough operating conditions - these are our HDS Classic devices. They have a tubular steel frame and a robust, powerful crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons. The proven water-cooled, slow-running 4-pole electric motor is very durable. A large water filter protects larger dirt particles from entering the device, preventing damage to the pump.

    eco!efficiency mode

    Powerful and sustainable

    The super class devices offer a working pressure of up to 200 bar and a maximum delivery rate of 1300 l/h. This means that the most stubborn dirt doesn’t stand a chance. eco!efficiency mode can be activated depending on the type and amount of dirt and the degree of soiling. This allows energy-saving and sustainable cleaning at a temperature of 60 °C.

    Intuitive and easy to maintain

    The EASY operation concept makes our devices very easy to use. For example, the amount of water and pressure can be individually adjusted directly on the pump. A central rotary knob makes for intuitive operation. In addition, accessories such as the hose or spray lance can be stowed away quickly on the device. Thanks to the open design, all components needed for use are quickly accessible, which ensures a high level of maintainability.

    Secure and mobile

    Puncture-proof large tyres ensure easy navigation and trouble-free operation even on rough terrain. In addition, a crane hook is integrated on the tubular steel frame for easy crane loading.

    Economic

    The hot water high-pressure cleaners in the HDS Classic series focus on the essential basic functions and their accessories are reduced to the essentials. This ensures that Kärcher quality and top performance are available at an affordable price.

    Practical storage options

    Cleaning work is usually carried out under tremendous time pressure, which is why good organisation is important. The HDS Classic devices therefore have an integrated storage compartment in which additional accessories such as nozzles, safety goggles or gloves can be safely stored.

    30 litre fuel tank

    The tried-and-tested burner technology ensures hot water is efficiently produced. Combined with the 30-litre fuel tank, users can devote as much time as necessary to their task.

    eco!efficiency mode

    The eco!efficiency mode can be activated depending on the type and amount of dirt and the degree of soiling. This allows cleaning to be carried out at a temperature of 60 °C in an energy-saving and sustainable manner.

    Tubular steel frame with crane hook

    The HDS Classic hot water high-pressure washers are equipped with a robust tubular steel frame. This makes it possible to load the device by crane.

    Puncture-proof tyres

    Those working on construction sites, in agriculture or in industrial environments need reliable technology. The smallest detail counts, which is why puncture-proof tyres ensure easy navigation and smooth work even on rough terrain.

    Easy operation

    Water volume and pressure can be individually adjusted on the pump itself, and the device is operated intuitively via a central rotary knob.

    Durable components

    The basic variant of the new hot water high-pressure washers boasts high-quality components designed for durability. These include the crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons and the water-cooled, slow-running 4-pole electric motor.

    Classic high-pressure gun

    The classic high-pressure gun from Kärcher enables targeted, precise cleaning.

    Maintenance made easy

    Since the Classic hot water high-pressure washers have an open design, all parts of the device are quickly accessible and maintenance work can be completed quickly.