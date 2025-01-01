Aquafarming and aquaculture – these terms stand for the controlled rearing of fish and crustaceans. The production of food, i.e. fish, crustaceans & co., is very significant. However, algae farming for the chemical, pharmaceutical, and food industries is also a major branch of aquaculture.
The various facilities for hatching and breeding fish and crustaceans, differ in their tasks: in the hatchery, hatching and rearing takes place. They are then placed in recirculating aquaculture tanks, where they are kept for further fattening and growth. However, all facilities have one thing in common: cleaning and disinfection of the aquafarm is indispensable. The procedure must be adapted to the different facilities. This prevents the introduction of pathogens and protects the aquatic ecosystem, ultimately ensuring the economic success of the aquafarming companies.