Commercial cleaning machine care

If the sweeper has a petrol or diesel engine, it is important to regularly check the oil level and air filter. It is also important to check the tyre pressure – if it is too low, the sweeper unit will come too close to the ground and may be damaged. This is also detrimental to the sweeping results. The filter elements above the dirt container must be cleaned to remove any fine dust and prevent damage to the machine. This is done either manually or through motor-control via a scraper. In the case of more modern machines, this is automated via a filter cleaning technology.
In addition, the filter should be cleaned regularly with a wet and dry vacuum cleaner. If it is polyester-coated, the filter can also be washed. It should never be cleaned using compressed air, because the dust particles released are often harmful to human health. Secondly, the filter elements can be destroyed and lose their function. Cleaning with high pressure could damage the filter lamellae as well – so this is inadvisable.
Finally, a sweeping roller on the machine needs to be checked just like the scrubbing unit on the scrubber-dryer. If packaging material/tapes get caught in it, these must be removed or cut out. The main sweeping roller wears out relatively quickly on rough surfaces such as interlocking pavers, exposed aggregate concrete or tarmacked surfaces. In order to achieve good results when sweeping, the sweeping mirror will need to be readjusted on some models. If the sweeping mirror is set too low, it will wear out too quickly. If it is too high, it won’t work properly.