    Hoses

    Kärcher garden hoses impress with their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance, as well as outstanding functionality and easy handling. Many of our hoses are available as practical sets and can be used straight away.

    Healthy watering - without phthalates

    Bewässerungssystem Home&Garden Rain System

    Kärcher Hoses

    Kärcher's quality hoses are free from plasticisers, which are detrimental to health. They impress with their robustness, flexibility and kink-resistance, as well as outstanding functionality and handling.

    Responsible choice of materials

    Kärcher places a huge emphasis on the careful selection of materials and avoids substances such as phthalate and heavy metals that are detrimental to the environment and to health. Additional benefits: The hoses, which have been optimised in terms of functionality and handling, are robust, flexible and resistant to kinks.

    Bewässerungssysteme Materialauswahl