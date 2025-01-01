Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral infection
Avian influenza is caused by the pathogenic influenza virus. It’s also known as bird flu, is highly contagious and usually fatal. Serious epidemics occur time and again. Due to the high mutation rate, there’s no avian influenza vaccination against avian influenza. And even though avian influenza has not yet been detected in humans, the risk of the virus affecting humans is a concern.
Whether egg or meat production, organic or conventional animal husbandry, small or large poultry houses, following regulations means that in the event of an avian influenza outbreak, the emergency slaughter of the animals is necessary. This means economic losses for the farmer. In the fight against the disease, poultry farmers must therefore focus on prevention. The key to this is biosecurity, a code of conduct that encompasses all areas of poultry farming. This includes codes of conduct for employees and meticulous cleaning with suitable equipment.