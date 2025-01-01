Tip 1 – Supply and disposal on the poultry farm:

Ideally, all farm supply and disposal such as delivery of young birds, feed, as well as the collection of eggs, slaughter animals and carcasses, is done off-site using ramps and pipe connections. Connections for hot water high-pressure cleaners should also be located near loading and unloading points.

Tip 2 – Vehicle access and egress routes:

If vehicles need to access the outdoor area, it’s recommended to separate the access and exit routes. Wash bays and disinfection gates can then be used more effectively.

Tip 3 – Vehicle wash areas:

Washing areas should be located as far away from the stalls as possible. Also, consider the prevailing wind direction, as spray and mist can also carry the virus, and bring avian influenza, into the premises.

Tip 4 – Routine cleaning:

It’s also important to routinely clean the outdoor areas. In the areas between buildings, sweepers remove dust and dirt more effectively than any broom and make the work much easier. Where the ground is smooth enough, wet/dry vacuums can also be used. A clean outdoor area provides little incentive for wild birds to land, significantly curbing an infection risk.