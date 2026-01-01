PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 91 Agri | Kärcher

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Part number: 6.295-654.0The foam cleaner has excellent grease-dissolving properties and removes organic material such as manure and dirt with ease. Ideal for cleaning poultry, pig and cattle sheds as well as milking parlours.
Packaging size (l)
10
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
1
pH value
13
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
11.2
Product
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Safety data sheet
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Application areas