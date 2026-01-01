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    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 91 Agri | Kärcher

    Kärcher RM 91 Agri detergent container with label detailing product information and usage instructions.

    PressurePro Foam Cleaner, alkaline RM 91 Agri

    Part number: 6.295-654.0

    The foam cleaner has excellent grease-dissolving properties and removes organic material such as manure and dirt with ease. Ideal for cleaning poultry, pig and cattle sheds as well as milking parlours.
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