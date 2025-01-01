Cleaning a biogas plant

An essential component of a biogas plant is the fermenter. Substrate made from agricultural products such as liquid manure, maize, grain or grass silage is fermented by bacterial cultures inside the fermenter. The biogas produced in this process consists mainly of methane (50-65 %) and carbon dioxide (35-50 %). One or more generators produce electricity from this, which is fed into the grid, or heats the farm itself.

Alternatively, farmers can refine the gas through a biogas upgrading plant and feed it directly into the natural gas grid. However, this is only worthwhile for large plants. The substrate left over from fermentation goes into the secondary fermenter or the secondary fermentation tank, where it is reintroduced into the agricultural cycle as fertiliser.