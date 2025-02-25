Electrical devices need electricity no matter where they are used. And the electricity must be generated wherever there is no power supply. For the independent power supply and the operation of cold and hot water highpressure cleaners on construction sites, in municipalities, agriculture and forestry, gardening and trade, our petrol-operated generators PGG 3/1, 6/1 and 8/3 are the first choice. Genuine professional devices that continuously supply professionals with electrical energy, even in continuous operation.

Appropriate performance and proper connection

Our PGG generators make it easy for you to find the appropriate performance class for every application. PGG stands for Power Generator Gasoline, i.e. petroloperated generators. Number combinations such as 8/3 or 6/1 follow in the model designation. The number before the forward slash represents the power in kW, the number after the slash represents the current phases, i.e. 1 or 3. Depending on the connection load of your device and the device model you immediately find the right generator.