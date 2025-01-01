Cleaning chicken and other poultry houses: this is why it is important
It’s important both for animal welfare and for the farm’s profits to keep chicken coops clean. This reduces the infection risk from viruses, fungi, bacteria and parasites meaning there is no unnecessary strain put on the animals' immune system. Chicken coop hygiene through regular chicken coop cleaning reduces the risk of salmonella infection, as does vaccinating the animals. Salmonella is dangerous both for animals and humans. In addition, chickens, turkeys, and other poultry should be protected from the following diseases: