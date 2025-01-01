In order to prevent the spread of diseases, it’s vital to clean and disinfect after each poultry flock changes. Thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting a chicken coop helps prevent viruses, bacteria and other pathogens from being transmitted to a new flock.

It’s not only the poultry coops that need cleaning and disinfecting. The lobbies, solaria, poultry runs, entrance and exits, and all equipment must also be included when cleaning and disinfecting.

Accordingly, how often chicken coops get cleaned and disinfected depends on the production cycle of each farm. The equipment used must also be cleaned and disinfected after each poultry coop is emptied.

Regardless, however, there are cleaning tasks that should be performed daily and weekly. And toilet hygiene should not be neglected either.