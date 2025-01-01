Cleaning in viticulture – the key to varietal purity
With its many different production steps, viticulture is one of the most complex challenges in agriculture. Cleanliness plays a central role in each step, as it is the key to grape homogeneity. Cleaning the machinery and the infrastructure throughout the season including during grape harvesting and processing is an essential part of the work that needs to be done. After all, only meticulous cleanliness will prevent contamination of the wines which can affect the end product greatly.