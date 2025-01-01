Removing residues from wine barrels and tanks
An important step in viticulture is the fermentation and aging phase. Fermentation and ripening allow the aromas created in the vineyard to come to the fore and give the wines their unique flavour. It is therefore all the more important to prevent germs from disrupting the delicate fermentation and ripening process. This is why it is so important to thoroughly clean wooden wine barrels as well as stainless steel tanks, and where the grapes are stored.