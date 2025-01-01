The wine grape press is usually located above the storage tanks, so that the grape juice enters the tanks with the help of gravity after pressing. Following the same principle, the hoses or pipelines used can simply be rinsed with water to remove any residue.
Depending on the winery, a frequent change of tanks takes place during the aging process according to different time patterns. When fermentation begins, yeast is added, the skin of the grapes provides tannins and the storage in wooden barrels gives the wine its own flavour. The wine develops in the tanks or barrels. After fermentation, refinement and the removal of yeast and turbidity, it goes into stack tanks for intermediate storage before it goes to the bottling line.
The tank and barrel interior cleaning in the wine cellar is done after each emptying with automatic systems or with a high-pressure cleaner. Outside, the tanks can be cleaned with telescopic facade cleaning brushes, which are available as accessories for the high-pressure cleaner. To clean the floors, high-pressure cleaners with area cleaners as accessories and scrubber-driers are especially suitable.