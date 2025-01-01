Weed control is essential during the growing season. Sprayers distribute the biological or chemical pesticides to reach the entire area. Due to this, residue can accumulate all over the equipment as well as the narrow-track tractor that may be used, this increases the need for cleaning and vineyard care. The focus here is on maintaining the value of the machines in the presence of partially corrosive substances and on preventing selectively high concentrations that could potentially enter the sewage system or the surrounding area. It is also important to prevent the spread of pests from one vineyard to the next.

If the sprayer and tractor are cleaned directly at the vineyard, a cold water high-pressure cleaner is widely used. Since it is important to be independent of the infrastructure, battery-powered high-pressure cleaners or fuel-powered models are suitable for this purpose. The battery-powered device is the more sustainable option as it avoids emissions. In addition, the user needs a water supply on site. To achieve a good result and remove all residues of the pesticide, the machines should be thoroughly washed from top to bottom, in an area that can handle the traces of highly diluted pesticides left in the wastewater.