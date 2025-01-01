With the Kärcher telescopic jet pipe you can reach 1.20 - 4m, allowing you to clean even difficult to reach areas such as facades. The practical shoulder strap makes work significantly easier and the integrated, ergonomically adjustable trigger gun also guarantees optimal user friendliness. With a weight of just 2kg, the Kärcher telescopic jet pipe is very easy to use. The convenient bayonet connection enables the connection to all Kärcher accessories.

