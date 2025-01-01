Free Shipping Over €50
Part number: 2.642-347.0The Kärcher Telescopic jet pipe allows for easy cleaning of difficult to reach areas. With a shoulder strap and an ergonomically adjustable trigger gun, allwoing you to reach up to 4m.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
2.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
4177 x 92 x 240
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
