Fatal epizootics
Animal diseases are usually transmitted directly through wildlife carriers or indirectly through transport or feed. They can have devastating economic and health consequences for animals and humans. A disease outbreak can put livestock survival at risk, and in some cases, the disease can be transmitted to humans. Through proper cleaning on a farm, farmers can play an important role in protecting their livestock and preventing the spread of disease.
Serious viral infections in animals often fatal - such as African swine fever, for example, which affects both wild and domestic pigs. Avian influenza is also highly contagious and usually fatal. Once it has broken out, the animals must all be slaughtered and there are corresponding economic losses for this. Due to the high mutation rate and the lack of vaccines that can be used in practice, the risk of the virus spreading to humans is also ever-present. Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is one of the world's most economically devastating animal diseases. This highly contagious infectious disease primarily affects cattle, pigs, sheep and goats. The economic damage caused by FMD can be devastating, which is why effective prevention is essential to preserve livestock. All of the above diseases are notifiable animal diseases.