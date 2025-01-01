What is African swine fever (ASF)?
ASF or African swine fever is a severe viral infection that exclusively affects wild and domestic pigs and is fatal to them. African swine fever symptoms are highly distressing to the animals and infection creates additional work. The virus is usually introduced to a herd via infected wild pigs, travel, hunting tourism, or freight and animal traffic. Roaming wild pigs are also usually the culprits for spreading the pathogen, along with careless disposal of contaminated food waste. African swine fever doesn’t pose a danger to dogs and horses.