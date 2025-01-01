Uncompromising hygiene on a farm is an essential part of effectively protecting livestock against the virus, forming as necessary element of a high biosecurity level.

Proper cleaning procedures and equipment will help prevent an outbreak of African swine fever on a farm.

In addition to organisational measures, such as reviewing the farm setup to identify and remove possible transmission routes, thorough cleaning with pressure washers can also help minimise the risk of spreading African swine fever pathogens.