Pigsty cleaning and disinfection

After an appropriate soaking time, a high-pressure cleaner should be used. In a pigsty, cleaning with the high-pressure cleaner is usually done from the bottom up. The floor is cleaned first, followed by the walls, pen partitions and all surfaces up to the ceiling..

After cleaning the floors, the slatted surfaces are next. This allows the dirt to drain through the open slots. The walls and partitions, are next then the ceilings. Finally, everything is rinsed again from top to bottom. In the process, all other equipment in the barn is also cleaned. Feed and drinking water facilities receive special treatment (see below).

If the reverse order were followed - from top to bottom - the dirt from the floor would be splashed onto the freshly cleaned walls and surfaces by the water pressure from the high-pressure cleaner, causing extra work.

The use of a flat jet nozzle is recommended. Cleaning with it, is most effective from a distance of about 20 to 40 centimetres. In the case of very stubborn dirt and excrement, use a rotor nozzle – also known as a dirt cutter. However, care should be taken to ensure that sensitive surfaces are not damaged.